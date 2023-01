The Fargo Air Museum is hosting a “Veterans Story Preservation Day” on Monday, Feb. 6.

Veterans of all branches and conflicts are invited to tell their stories by participating in a 30-minute audio and/or visual recording.

The interviews will be conducted in a private setting by Fargo Air Museum Collections Manager Max Sabin. Call 701-293-8043 to schedule.

For more information go to fargoairmuseum.org.