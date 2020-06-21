Family puts a song in the heart of century-old Wilton musician

“We take turns and we're down here every evening to have supper with him because he doesn't want to eat anymore,” Clausen said. “He's fine during the day and takes his naps. After the 5:30 evening news, that's when he likes us to be here. We visit for a couple hours and then he's good.”

Speten keeps his mind sharp by playing cards, including solitaire, and continues to watch the stock market.

Celebrating Father's Day

Speten, who has 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, said family means everything to him and is the reason he's still alive.

Clausen used the following words to describe her dad: strong, determined, stubborn -- he's Swede, after all, she noted -- hardworking, self-sufficient and very giving.

“He loves little kids,” she said. “He hands dollars out to any little kid on the street and in church and wherever else he is. Any time the great-grandkids come, they get a dollar.”

Clausen said it's difficult to put into words what her dad means to her, and to the entire family.