Fallen soldier honored with memorial

goodiron.jpg

Nathan Good Iron

 N.D. DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS

A North Dakota National Guard soldier killed in Afghanistan 14 years ago has been honored with a monument in New Town.

Cpl. Nathan Good Iron was serving with the Grand Forks-based 1st Battalion of the 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment when he died amid enemy gunfire on Nov. 23, 2006. He was 25.

The memorial honoring Good Iron is a Soldier’s Battlefield Cross -- depicting a helmet, rifle and boots -- with a plaque affixed to the base.

Saturday's ceremony was hosted by the North Dakota Heroes Foundation, which raises money to dedicate memorials for fallen soldiers in their hometowns, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. Cramer, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee member, participated in the ceremony. 

 

 

