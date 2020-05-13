Fallen peace officers being remembered

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Friday in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Burgum is encouraging state residents to do the same at their homes and businesses.

His directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump, who called on Americans to observe Peace Officers Memorial Day on Friday and also National Police Week this week.

“We will always remember and be grateful for the courageous men and women in uniform who lost their lives in the line of duty, including the 64 North Dakotans who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of public safety," Burgum said in a statement.

The annual North Dakota Peace Officers Memorial service has been canceled due to the coronavirus. Chaplains from the Crisis Care Chaplaincy still will read the roll call of fallen officers in a closed service Friday at the memorial on the state Capitol grounds.

“Although sixty-four officers have lost their lives in North Dakota since 1882, we are fortunate that last year, no officers were killed in the line of duty," Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said.