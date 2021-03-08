Fallen officer to be honored

The North Dakota American Legion is honoring slain Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte with its Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award.

Holte, 29, died on May 27, 2020, while assisting sheriff’s deputies who came under gunfire serving eviction papers at a Grand Forks apartment. A deputy also was shot but survived, and a woman also was killed. Salamah Pendleton, 41, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Holte and Lola Moore. He's scheduled for trial this summer.

Holte also was a first lieutenant in the North Dakota National Guard, assigned to the Lisbon-based 815th Engineer Company. He left behind a wife and infant son.

About 200 people took part in a march across Bismarck's Memorial Bridge on June 14 to honor Holte.

The American Legion will posthumously bestow its award on Holte at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, at the Veterans Memorial Park at 2357 S. 34th St. in Grand Forks.

The Legion said in a statement that "Cody served his community, state, and nation in a confident yet humble manner. He was the epitome of the values that guided his actions both on the military and police front."

