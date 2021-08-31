Fall hunting seasons starting up in North Dakota

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hunters should allow for time to receive their tag in the mail, as this year the tag will arrive by postal mail and not over the counter while the customer waits. This applies while purchasing a bow license at a license vendor, or at the Game and Fish headquarters in Bismarck. All archery hunters must have a bow tag in possession before hunting.

For 2021 deer season information and regulations, go to https://gf.nd.gov/regulations/deer.

The pronghorn and moose bow hunting seasons also open on Friday, as does the mountain lion early season in Zone 1 and regular season in Zone 2. Zone 1 essentially is west central and southwest North Dakota. Zone 2 is the rest of the state. The early season limit in Zone 1 is eight lions; there is no limit in Zone 2.

Bow elk hunting opens in Units E1E, E1W, E2, E6 on Friday, and the regular elk season opens in Units E3, E4 and E5.

Some other hunting seasons that open in September are: sharp-tailed grouse, ruffed grouse, partridge and squirrel -- Saturday, Sept. 11; youth deer -- Friday, Sept. 17; youth waterfowl and sandhill crane -- Saturday, Sept. 18; and early resident waterfowl -- Saturday, Sept. 25.