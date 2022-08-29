 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall hunting seasons getting underway in North Dakota; deer bow opens Friday

Mule deer and hunter

A herd of mule deer crosses a hunter's path in the Badlands south of Medora.

 JACK DURA

Fall hunting seasons are getting underway in North Dakota with the turn of the calendar to September.

The deer bow season opens Friday at noon. The mountain lion season also begins that day. The dove season opens the day before, on Thursday.

Other openers this month are sharp-tailed grouse, ruffed grouse, partridge and squirrel on Saturday, Sept. 10; youth deer on Friday, Sept. 16; youth waterfowl on Saturday, Sept. 17; and resident waterfowl on Saturday, Sept. 24, two days after autumn begins.

Deer bowhunters can buy a license online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov, or at vendors linked to the department’s online licensing system. Licenses bought at vendors or at Game and Fish headquarters in Bismarck still must go through the mail, so hunters should plan accordingly.

All archery hunters must have a bow tag in possession. They must also follow all regulations of the managing agency when using tree stands, ground blinds and game cameras on public hunting areas, including displaying an equipment registration number, or the owner's name, address and telephone number, on all equipment left unattended on Game and Fish wildlife management areas.

Hunting big game over bait is prohibited in many deer units to help stem the spread of chronic wasting disease.

More information on regulations is at https://gf.nd.gov/regulations/deer.

The deer bow season continues through next Jan. 1. North Dakota's regular deer gun season opens at noon on Friday, Nov. 4, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 20.

Tags

