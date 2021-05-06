Extreme drought not relenting in North Dakota; April moisture well below average

The tinder-dry conditions across the state have led to more than 800 wildfires scorching nearly 80,000 acres -- 8 ½ times the number of acres that burned in all of 2020, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service. Burned areas total four times the square mileage of Bismarck.

All but four of North Dakota's 53 counties have some form of outdoors burning restrictions in place. Much of central and eastern North Dakota was in the "very high" fire danger category on Thursday, with the eastern half of the state under a red flag warning from the National Weather Service for "critical" fire weather conditions -- warm temperatures, low humidity and wind gusting to 40 mph.

The forecast for western and central North Dakota does call for some weekend showers, but there could be an abrupt northern edge to the band of wet weather, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

"Near the northern edge of the rain, some people may be drenched, while areas 50 miles farther to the north may not have a drop of rain the entire weekend," he said.