Extra patrols launch with start of Fourth of July holiday period

Law enforcement agencies in North Dakota will be cracking down on seat belt violations and unsafe driving over the Fourth of July holiday period and beyond.

Extra patrols for the "Click It or Ticket" campaign begin Wednesday and run through Aug. 13, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Increased traffic during the summer leads to more crashes and fatalities, according to department data.

More information about traffic safety initiatives can be found at visionzero.nd.gov or on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.

