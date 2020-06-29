Extra patrols launch with start of Fourth of July holiday period

Extra patrols launch with start of Fourth of July holiday period

{{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement agencies in North Dakota will be cracking down on seat belt violations and unsafe driving over the Fourth of July holiday period and beyond.

Extra patrols for the "Click It or Ticket" campaign begin Wednesday and run through Aug. 13, according to the state Department of Transportation. 

Increased traffic during the summer leads to more crashes and fatalities, according to department data.

More information about traffic safety initiatives can be found at visionzero.nd.gov or on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

1960s Combines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News