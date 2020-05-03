Experts: Regulation gaps, missed opportunities allowed COVID-19 to spread in US meatpacking plants

The COVID-19 pandemic has overwhelmed the U.S. meatpacking industry, but public health experts say the risks posed to workers and the U.S. food supply chain by airborne viral infections were readily apparent and could have been addressed years ago.
Ongoing virus outbreaks could have been avoided, and future illnesses eliminated, if major meatpacking plants had implemented disease-control measures recommended by the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention long before COVID-19 was first identified. The plants only began implementing such measures after workers started to get sick and die from the disease.
Now, as workers at shuttered plants are likely to return to work soon under a presidential order, federal regulators continue to suggest rather than require companies to implement basic safety measures, such as separating workers by 6 feet or more, promoting hand washing, issuing face masks and telling sick workers to go home.
One of the biggest COVID-19 outbreaks in the U.S. occurred at the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D. The plant was the nation’s largest COVID-19 hotspot for nearly a week in April. So far, nearly one-fourth of its workforce — more than 850 people — has tested positive for the virus that causes the deadly disease.
On April 29, state officials in Minnesota announced that about 500 workers at the JBS meatpacking plant in Worthington were positive for COVID-19; that plant shut down on April 20.
Federal regulators, though, have been reluctant to force meatpackers to address the threat of airborne infections through regulation, even in light of COVID-19, and plant operators have not willingly implemented safety and reporting measures, some of which had been recommended for more than a decade.
On April 28, the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration issued a “statement of enforcement policy,” saying it was vitally important that meatpackers implement guidance on how to handle COVID-19, issued jointly by OSHA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The statement said OSHA would use “enforcement discretion” for employers adhering to OSHA/CDC guidance on COVID-19 and would take into account good faith attempts to follow the guidelines in the event of an investigation. The policy statement also said not implementing OSHA/CDC guidance could be used against an employer in the event of a lawsuit.
Still, in relying on suggestions rather than regulations, the agency has failed in its core mission to protect workers, said Debbie Berkowitz, an expert on the meatpacking industry who now serves as worker health and safety director for the National Employment Law Project in Washington, D.C.
OSHA has increasingly taken a hands-off approach to the meatpacking industry and has not enforced the COVID-19 guidelines set first in March and then again in April by the CDC, said Berkowitz, who has also worked as the health and safety director for the national AFL-CIO. The failure by OSHA to requiresafety measures for workers in the American meatpacking industry has created a situation where an illness such as COVID-19 can easily spread within the plants and to the public beyond, she said.
“OSHA has completely abdicated its responsibility to protect meatpackers,” said Berkowitz, who spent six years as chief of staff and a senior policy adviser for OSHA in the early 2010s and who once toured the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls.
Experts say meatpackers and other industries missed an opportunity to learn from the H1N1, or swine flu, pandemic that struck in 2009, failing to implement safety suggestions made at that time to prevent the spread of future airborne illnesses in workplaces.
As recently as 2016, the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration was drafting a rule that would have required employers to take steps to reduce the potential for airborne infections to spread, said Dr. Melissa Perry, an occupational health researcher with George Washington University. That effort was killed in 2017 and hasn’t been revisited since.
“There's been a neglect in paying attention to the risks of airborne pathogens for workers since that time,” Perry said. “Prior to that, I know there had been multiple efforts to push forward an airborne pathogens standard.”
Officials in the meatpacking industry say that prior to COVID-19 outbreaks in packing plants, they had no idea that an airborne virus could pose a serious threat to workers and, by extension, the country’s food supply.
“I don’t believe there was any concern,” said Christopher Young, executive director of the American Association of Meat Processors. “I don’t believe there was any industry that was concerned. Everyone had normal workplace policies in place for employee welfare, but no one had ever experienced something like this.”
The latest recommendations from OSHA and the CDC also have been changing rapidly, Young said, which has made them more difficult for the industry to implement.
In an April 24 statement aimed at addressing what it called “misinformation” about its response to COVID-19, Smithfield Foods officials said the company has done everything in its power to follow the CDC’s pandemic guidance and has kept most of its facilities operating in an effort to maintain the U.S. food supply, not to simply rake in additional profits.
“We are doing everything we can, as fast as we can. There are, however, inescapable realities about our industry. Meat processing facilities, which are characterized by labor intensive assembly line style production, are not designed for social distancing. Employees often work in close proximity on production lines. Similarly, space constraints exist in common areas such as cafeterias, break and locker rooms and bathrooms. These areas pose additional challenges."
In addition to Smithfield, South Dakota is home to 28 other meat processing plants that are inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and therefore allowed to sell products across state lines. As of April 29, nine cases of COVID-19 had been reported at the DemKota beef processing plant in Aberdeen, but no other positive cases were reported at other plants. The DemKota plant remains open.
Perry, who spent several years researching cutting injuries at pork processing plants in Iowa and Nebraska, said public health researchers have been concerned about the spread of disease in meatpacking plants for years. The conditions that tend to create a higher risk for cut injuries — workers standing close together, a grueling pace and incentives to never miss a day of work — also put workers at an increased risk of contracting and spreading airborne diseases such as COVID-19.
However, there may be ways to quickly, safely and efficiently reopen shuttered meatpacking plants, Perry said. Line speeds can be slowed, meatpacking workers can be given priority for universal testing and access to government stockpiles of protective equipment, she said.
Government data show that meatpacking plants are among the most dangerous workplaces in the country. In South Dakota over the past five years, major meat processors in the state have reported 16 hospitalizations due to workplace injuries and six amputations, most of which were fingers, according to a national severe injury database maintained by OSHA.
The fact the plants have become hot spots for COVID-19 was not surprising, said Rod Rehm, a Lincoln, Neb., attorney who has specialized in representing injured workers in lawsuits against meatpacking plants.
“They work in a dense workplace, and they wear different kinds of protective clothing, but I don’t think any of it is designed to protect them from breathing on each other or protecting against the coronavirus,” he said.
Rehm said that meatpacking companies he has sued often tried to minimize worker injuries or pressure workers to not report injuries or file complaints about unsafe working conditions.
“There are a lot of efforts taken to discourage reporting, and to make workers feel that they’re going to be treated poorly if they do report injuries and illnesses or seek treatment,” he said.
A spokesperson for the Unified Food and Commercial Workers union Local 304a, which represents workers at the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls, said the plant has a robust system for reporting injuries and that workers can actually be fired for not reporting an on-the-job injury. The spokesperson, who declined to be named citing a national union directive, said there have been no recent complaints lodged against the plant's health clinic.
As early as 2009, federal public health officials began to consider the idea that an airborne virus could wreak havoc inside essential workplaces such as hospitals, police departments and food-processors. That spring, a new strain of influenza known as H1N1, or swine flu swept the planet, causing the first flu pandemic in more than 40 years, according to the CDC.
The swine flu actually affected people under the age of 65 more strongly because they had never been exposed to a similar virus. Schools considered precautionary closures and the CDC warned that as much as 40% of the American workforce could be sidelined due to the illness.
By November of 2009, a vaccine for the swine flu was in circulation and the pandemic was declared over in August 2010.
While large scale economic shutdowns were avoided during the swine flu pandemic, public health officials in the U.S. treated the incident as a warning for pandemics to come and began developing new ways to handle the spread of airborne viruses. Among those efforts was a push at OSHA to develop rules aimed at preventing the spread of airborne disease and potential shutdowns at critical industries, such as healthcare and food production. The airborne pathogen standard was close to being finalized in 2016, Perry said, but the rules were killed and never revisited.
Over the past four years, meatpacking companies have sought dozens of waivers seeking to speed up their processing lines. Some pork plants are processing as many as 1,100 animals per hour. During the current pandemic, chicken processing plants have sought 11 separate waivers seeking to allow plants to move 140 chickens per minute through their lines. The pace forces workers to work shoulder to shoulder to keep up.
In the meantime, without firm regulations in place regarding COVID-19 and other airborne diseases, meatpacking companies large and small are making worker safety decisions on their own.
Bruce Anderson, owner of Western Buffalo Company in Rapid City, S.D., said he took it upon himself to provide face masks to his employees and to urge them to ride separately to work, though he acknowledges some employees have ignored his suggestions. He has also monitored employee illnesses and required workers to stay home if sick.
“We’re paying attention to this, and we’re not going to let something bad happen,” Anderson said.
Before closing down, the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls, too, made an effort to improve worker safety. As noted in the CDC investigators’ report, plant managers installed barriers between workstations and at lunch tables, began checking worker temperatures before they started their shifts and put more effort into sanitizing non-work spaces.
In the longer term, federal regulators will need to get more aggressive, Berkowitz said.
“They (CDC) essentially said they have to redo their whole plants so they can keep workers 6 feet apart on the lines and throughout the plants,” Berkowitz said. “You’re going to see a second wave of this virus in Sioux Falls if they (meatpackers) don’t change the way they do business.”
