Expelled North Dakota lawmaker won't go to court; unclear when successor will be named

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The file includes reports of times Simons allegedly made advances toward women, commented on their appearances, attempted to give one staff member a shoulder massage, and spoke about shopping for thong underwear. Reps. Emily O'Brien, R-Grand Forks, and Brandy Pyle, R-Casselton, also publicly detailed uncomfortable instances with Simons.

The barber and rancher was first elected in 2016 and was reelected last year with 39% of the vote in a five-way race.

Some representatives opposed Simons' expulsion, citing their concerns about due process and rules and unsuccessfully calling for a censure or an investigation.

Political observers say the expulsion was not a legal or criminal proceeding, but a political one.

Going to court likely would have been futile for Simons, according to Mark Jendrysik, professor of political science and public administration at the University of North Dakota. Historically, courts have held that legislatures control their own membership, he said. Simons might be more successful in running again in 2024, he added.

"I think that would be a course of action to say, 'I've been vindicated because ... people who elected me don't believe I've done wrong, they've returned me to office,'" Jendrysik said.