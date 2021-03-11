Expelled North Dakota lawmaker won't go to court; unclear when successor will be named

Former state representative Luke Simons won't go to court over his expulsion from the Legislature.
Simons, R-Dickinson, announced his decision Thursday morning in a lengthy statement.
"The legislature has effectively disenfranchised the people of my district. Unfortunately, the only way I can immediately correct this injustice is to allow someone else to serve," he said. "There are too many important bills that could pass or fail by a single vote. I cannot in good conscience prioritize my legal battle over the potential outcome of important legislation for the people of North Dakota."
It's unclear when Republican leaders in Simons' district will appoint his successor, or who that person might be.
North Dakota's House of Representatives expelled Simons last week in a 69-25 vote, meeting the required two-thirds majority. It's believed to be the first expulsion of a lawmaker in North Dakota history.
The Legislature's nonpartisan research agency had maintained a 14-page file of reports detailing uncomfortable encounters of female staff and interns with Simons, who allegedly threatened and sexually harassed staff, interns and fellow representatives. Simons has denied any wrongdoing.
The file became public following an obscene outburst by Simons in late February in the Capitol cafeteria toward two House Democrats regarding wearing a face mask.
The file includes reports of times Simons allegedly made advances toward women, commented on their appearances, attempted to give one staff member a shoulder massage, and spoke about shopping for thong underwear. Reps. Emily O'Brien, R-Grand Forks, and Brandy Pyle, R-Casselton, also publicly detailed uncomfortable instances with Simons.
The barber and rancher was first elected in 2016 and was reelected last year with 39% of the vote in a five-way race.
Some representatives opposed Simons' expulsion, citing their concerns about due process and rules and unsuccessfully calling for a censure or an investigation.
Political observers say the expulsion was not a legal or criminal proceeding, but a political one.
Going to court likely would have been futile for Simons, according to Mark Jendrysik, professor of political science and public administration at the University of North Dakota. Historically, courts have held that legislatures control their own membership, he said. Simons might be more successful in running again in 2024, he added.
"I think that would be a course of action to say, 'I've been vindicated because ... people who elected me don't believe I've done wrong, they've returned me to office,'" Jendrysik said.
GOP leaders of Simons' district waited to see what legal action Simons might pursue before appointing a replacement representative. District 36 Chairman John Enderle on Thursday said the district party executive committee will meet soon to appoint a representative.
He said "we have some very, really good candidates" but declined to give details, and he couldn't offer a time frame beyond "soon." District 36 includes Stark County and parts of Dunn, Hettinger and Morton counties.
Simons said the committee "is willing to reappoint me," though he also made it clear he will "not pursue further action to maintain my seat." Enderle confirmed Simons' contention.
"District 36 elected him, and he didn't do anything wrong," Enderle said. "It was an absolute kangaroo court, and he did none of the things that he was accused of, and all he did was expose Republican legislators as liberals."
House leaders said Simons' behavior warranted expulsion after multiple meetings regarding his conduct, and they cited their rules for doing so in the resolution to expel him.
A bouquet of flowers sits on Simons' former desk in the House chamber, with a card attached reading, "We miss you and support you!" It's unclear who left the bouquet.
