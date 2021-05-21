Exceptional drought now present in North Dakota; wildfires top 1,000

Exceptional drought is now present in North Dakota, and the number of wildfires in the state has topped the 1,000 mark.
This week's U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 17% of North Dakota in exceptional drought, the worst of four categories. The affected area is in the central and north central parts of the state. The rest of the western two-thirds of North Dakota is in extreme drought, with most of the Red River Valley and part of the southeast in severe or moderate drought.
It's the first time this year that exceptional drought has been in North Dakota. It's the lone spot in the country outside of the Desert Southwest where it's present.
"In North Dakota, warm, dry, and windy conditions continued" over the past week, wrote National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist Adam Hartman. He added that stream flows are "much below normal" and that there is "extreme stress on vegetation."
The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of NOAA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
A continuation of a phenomenon known as La Nina -- a cooling of the waters in the tropical Pacific Ocean -- is a driving factor behind the dry spring weather this year, according to AccuWeather. The most recent nine months have been the driest August-through-April period on record in North Dakota, according to NOAA. The January-through-April period also is the driest start to the year on record in the state, according to the agency.
The weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates 81% of both topsoil and subsoil in North Dakota as being short or very short of moisture -- stable over the week. Pasture and range conditions were rated 75% poor or very poor, and stock water supplies were 77% in those categories, also mostly unchanged.
“Many farmers have been forced to plant in dry soils this year,” Hartman wrote. “Erosion and lack of rainfall have resulted in poor and/or a lack of germination.”
Dry conditions continue to aid the planting of crops in the state. Seeding of most crops remains ahead or well ahead of the average pace, according to the crop report. But more than half of the winter wheat crop -- which is planted in the fall, goes dormant over winter and reawakens in the spring -- is rated in poor or very poor condition. The weekly crop report does not yet rate the condition of emerging spring-planted crops.
Gov. Doug Burgum earlier this month declared a statewide disaster. The State Water Commission has reactivated the Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program. The state Agriculture Department has reactivated the Drought Hotline and interactive hay map. For more information, go to www.swc.nd.gov and www.nd.gov/ndda.
Wildfire update
The tinder-dry conditions across the state have led to 1,103 wildfires, up nearly 250 over the week. The fires have scorched 91,611 acres -- more than seven times the number of acres that burned in all of 2020, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service.
All but four of North Dakota's 53 counties have some form of outdoor burning restrictions in place. The fire danger has eased throughout the state with recent wet weather, with most counties in the "low" risk category on Friday.
Morton County, which was in a "moderate" fire risk area on Friday, recently eased what had been a total burn ban. The commission at its May 13 meeting tied the ban to the daily North Dakota Fire Danger Rating, which can be found at https://ndresponse.gov.
The ban is in effect when the rating is high, very high or extreme, and/or when a red flag warning is issued. That's similar to the restrictions in neighboring Burleigh County. The bans generally do not apply to equipment such as backyard grills and smokers. Violations of either ban can result in a $1,500 fine or 30-day jail stay.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for chances of rain statewide through Tuesday.
