Exceptional drought now present in North Dakota; wildfires top 1,000

Exceptional drought is now present in North Dakota, and the number of wildfires in the state has topped the 1,000 mark.

This week's U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 17% of North Dakota in exceptional drought, the worst of four categories. The affected area is in the central and north central parts of the state. The rest of the western two-thirds of North Dakota is in extreme drought, with most of the Red River Valley and part of the southeast in severe or moderate drought.

It's the first time this year that exceptional drought has been in North Dakota. It's the lone spot in the country outside of the Desert Southwest where it's present.

"In North Dakota, warm, dry, and windy conditions continued" over the past week, wrote National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist Adam Hartman. He added that stream flows are "much below normal" and that there is "extreme stress on vegetation."

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of NOAA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.