Ethanol plants evaluate changes amid Coal Creek's planned closure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The parent company of two North Dakota ethanol plants that depend in part on the operation of Coal Creek Station is evaluating future changes to the plants in light of that facility’s planned closure.

Midwest AgEnergy Group operates Blue Flint, which uses steam and water from Coal Creek next door in McLean County. Near Jamestown, the company runs Dakota Spirit next to Spiritwood Station, a power plant fueled by both natural gas and coal processed at Coal Creek.

Last week, Great River Energy announced that it will close Coal Creek in 2022 and convert Spiritwood to run entirely on natural gas.

Midwest AgEnergy will use a contract termination payment from the power cooperative to reinvest in “alternative sources” of power and water at Blue Flint, the company said in a statement.

The company is “evaluating best options for the repower of our Blue Flint facility to ensure its sustained operations beyond 2022,” CEO Jeff Zueger said.

Midwest AgEnergy plans to continue to develop a carbon capture and storage project at Blue Flint that it had started with Coal Creek. Such an effort would involve capturing the ethanol plant's carbon dioxide emissions, which contribute to climate change, and sending them deep underground for permanent storage.