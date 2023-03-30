A proposed decision by the federal Environmental Protection Agency could mean Rainbow Energy’s Coal Creek Station would have to shut down for three years.

The issue is an alternate liner demonstration project, for deposit of byproduct coal ash. North Dakota’s Department of Environmental Quality OK'd that project, but the EPA is proposing to deny it.

Coal ash contains contaminants such as mercury, cadmium and arsenic, according to EPA. Without proper management, the contaminants can pollute waterways, ground water, drinking water and the air, the agency says on its website.

EPA in January announced it was proposing to deny six projects nationwide including the one at Coal Creek "to protect communities and hold facilities accountable for controlling and cleaning up the contamination created by coal ash disposal."

“With today’s proposed denials, EPA is holding facilities accountable and protecting our precious water resources from harmful contamination, all while ensuring a reliable supply of electricity to our communities,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.

An EPA denial would mean an existing facility at Coal Creek would have to be rebuilt -- and that would take the coal-fired power plant offline for an estimated three years, Prairie Public reported.

North Dakota Transmission Authority Director John Weeda told the state Industrial Commission that Coal Creek supplies 8 million megawatt hours of electricity per year, to Minnesota and to the Midwest power grid.

"There's concern the EPA position on this may interrupt the supply of reliable power," Weeda said. "The Coal Creek Station has been depended on, through thick and thin, and has an almost untarnished reputation of being there for the power grid."

Gov. Doug Burgum, who chairs the Industrial Commission, said North Dakota’s DEQ determined the new liner is safe, after it conducted a series of tests.

"They're doing all the things that you would want to do, and all the things the EPA had asked them to do," Burgum said. "This is clearly moving the goal posts after the game has started."

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, a member of the Industrial Commission, called the EPA’s proposed decision an “all out attack.”

"No real thought going into what the communities, the state, the region, and how it impacts people's lives," Goehring said. "We're going to have to dog this one, and not let them (EPA) off the hook. It's preposterous."

EPA has opened a public comment period on its proposed denial. The Industrial Commission is drafting a response.

Jessica Bell, Rainbow Energy’s vice president for governmental and public affairs, told The Forum that the company is optimistic the state-approved liner modifications will win federal approval.