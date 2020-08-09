Entry deadline nears for Governor’s Photo Contest

The entry deadline for the 2020 North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest for Travel and Tourism is only three weeks away.
The deadline is Aug. 31, according to the state Tourism Division. Photographers can submit photos to one or more of the following categories: Road Trips, #InThisTogetherND, Wildlife, Badlands Scenery, Beyond Badlands Scenery and Our Town.
One winner will be selected in each category; the photographer will win $200. Additional honorable mentions may be selected in each category, with photographers receiving $50 and North Dakota merchandise. A Best in Show photo will win the photographer an additional $300 and a one-year membership to AAA.
Winning photographs will be published in Tourism’s promotional materials and on its website. They also will be displayed at the Capitol through a partnership with North Dakota Council on the Arts.
The annual contest began in 2004. More than 11,000 photos have been submitted through the years. Submission instructions and full contest rules can be found at https://belegendary.link/2020-ND-Photo-Contest.
