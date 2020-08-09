Entry deadline nears for Governor’s Photo Contest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The entry deadline for the 2020 North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest for Travel and Tourism is only three weeks away.

The deadline is Aug. 31, according to the state Tourism Division. Photographers can submit photos to one or more of the following categories: Road Trips, #InThisTogetherND, Wildlife, Badlands Scenery, Beyond Badlands Scenery and Our Town.

One winner will be selected in each category; the photographer will win $200. Additional honorable mentions may be selected in each category, with photographers receiving $50 and North Dakota merchandise. A Best in Show photo will win the photographer an additional $300 and a one-year membership to AAA.