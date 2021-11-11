Engraved lighter returned to Washburn veteran after 50 years

A long-lost gift from military buddies was returned to William Retterath last spring, and with it he got back much more than a device he used decades ago for lighting cigarettes.

This Zippo lighter is full of memories.

The engraved lighter was a going-away gift from his fellow instructors after he left a helicopter training school in Virginia in 1970. He wouldn’t use it to light cigarettes today -- even if it worked after 50 years in the elements -- but it’s a link to the friends he made during and after a tour in Vietnam.

“When it showed up it was unbelievable,” he said. “It meant a lot to me.”

Retterath, of Washburn, in 1968-69 was crew chief of an Army helicopter in Vietnam. He was involved in missions from seven landing zones -- “a little airfield out in the middle of nowhere” -- as part of an artillery unit during the one-year tour. The crew’s job with the helicopter was simple.

“Maintain it and keep it flying,” he said.

He passed along his knowledge of helicopters when he returned to the states. He was stationed in Virginia, where he and several others with similar backgrounds taught pilots how to conduct maintenance test flights. That group of instructors from the Maintenance Test Flight Branch presented Retterath with the Zippo when his time was up. The inscription reads: “To SSG Retterath, From 67W Committee, MTFB.”

“It’s like giving somebody a watch or a buckle or something,” said Retterath, 73. A lighter made a nice gift at that time. Cigarettes were handed out to troops as commonly as toothpaste.

“Everybody smoked in 1970,” he said.

Retterath lost the lighter in the summer of 1971 while picking produce in a garden south of Cross Ranch State Park with his wife and in-laws. The land was later sold to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department and became a wildlife food plot.

Last spring, on the Friday before Memorial Day, something shiny caught the eye of Game and Fish employee Jim Houston as he was planting corn on the 6-acre plot. He stopped to make sure something hadn’t fallen from his equipment. As he approached he recognized the distinctive shape of a lighter, which he had collected as a boy. A few days later and after some online sleuthing, employees realized Retterath’s family uses some department land for spring grazing. Houston called to tell him he’d deliver the lighter on his next trip to Washburn.

“He was very appreciative and excited,” Houston said.

The lighter lid is dented and the inner mechanism is rusty. Retterath quit smoking years ago, so even if it functioned it would never again see active duty. He displays it in his home along with other memorabilia he’s collected over the years. It’s a reminder of the friends he made in Vietnam and after returning to the States. He stays in touch with many of them, and for 20 years has attended annual reunions of the helicopter crew.

“It’s a different kind of friendship,” he said. “You just basically helped each other survive for a year.”

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.