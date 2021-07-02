Enforcement campaign results in hundreds of citations

A two-week enforcement campaign by law enforcement agencies in North Dakota that encompassed the Memorial Day holiday weekend resulted in 1,185 citations, according to the state Transportation Department.

About 500 of the citations issued during the "Click It or Ticket" campaign from May 24 to June 6 were for seat belt violations, and about 350 were for speeding. There were three DUI arrests and 10 drug arrests.

The campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to VisionZero.ND.gov.

