Enforcement campaign ends with 77 DUI arrests

An effort by law enforcement agencies across North Dakota to crack down on impaired driving ended with 77 DUI arrests.
The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign from mid-December through January resulted in 695 citations, according to the state Transportation Department. Of the citations, 141 were alcohol-related and 26 were drug-related.
For more information on state traffic safety initiatives, go to VisionZero.ND.gov.
