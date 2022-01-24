Energy conference set this week at Bismarck Event Center

More than 1,000 people are expected in Bismarck this week for the Energy Progress & Innovation Conference.

Bismarck State College is hosting the education, technology and networking event Tuesday through Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center. It will feature 200 exhibit booths from 28 states.

The keynote speaker is Bill Sims Jr., author of “Green Beans and Ice Cream: The Best Recipe for Leadership and Positive Reinforcement.” He'll discuss how zero injuries is the “holy grail” of safety.

Topics of panel discussions will include energy reliability, carbon management and the lignite industry.

For more information including fees and to register, go to ndepic.com or call the BSC Continuing Education department at 701-224-5600.

