Energy conference set at Bismarck Event Center

Bismarck State College Continuing Education and the state's TrainND training network are hosting an energy conference at the Bismarck Event Center this week.

The Energy Progress & Innovation Conference is Tuesday through Thursday. It will feature 200 exhibit booths representing 35 states as well as industry speakers, professional development sessions and networking opportunities. The keynote speaker is Alex Epstein, founder of the Center for Industrial Progress.

For more information including registration fees, go to ndepic.com or call the BSC Continuing Education department at 701-224-5600.