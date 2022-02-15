End arrives for troubled Minot motel with former Bismarck owners

A demolition crew is bringing down the former Fairview Lodge that sits across from the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot.

The North Dakota State Fair Association purchased the property last November.

The State Fair has no listed use in its master plan for the property but will make it available for parking, said Craig Rudland, assistant general manager for the fair.

“If you don’t buy it when it’s for sale, you might not have the opportunity to get it again,” Rudland said, noting its prime location near one of the fair’s main gates.

“We were pretty happy that we were able to get that. It’s been kind of an eyesore for a long time,” he added. “We are happy to be able to get that eyesore out of there.”

In July 2020, then-owner Capped Out LLC of Bismarck was ordered to secure the former motel after an inspection found the dilapidated property had further deteriorated. First District Health Unit had issued a similar order a year earlier, while requiring people living in the motel to vacate due to health concerns related to lack of water service and reported sewage issues. The city of Minot also had found the building to be out of compliance with zoning code in its use as apartments.

The owners of Capped Out LLC also were linked in 2019 to 114 On Third, owners of the Sunrise apartment building in downtown Bismarck, where residents were left without electricity and hot water for two days in September 2019 due to an unpaid utility bill. The apartments cater to low-income residents and people with disabilities.

After the Fairview Lodge property came into the hands of American Bank Center, it went up for auction, which led to the fair’s current ownership. Rudland said the fair paid $68,000, and with asbestos abatement and demolition will have about $135,000 invested in the property. Some additional work will be done this spring to prepare the lot for parking once the building is removed.

Rudland said the parking capacity of the lot is undetermined at this time. He said the fair will work with the city to ensure the parking lot meets city setbacks and other code requirements, which will impact the amount of parking space.

Jill Schramm is the senior staff writer for the Minot Daily News. Reach her at jschramm@minotdailynews.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0