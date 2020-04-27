Emmons, Dickey counties added to presidential disaster area

Emmons and Dickey counties have been added to the federal disaster declaration that President Donald Trump issued in January in response to North Dakota flooding last October.
The declaration makes federal aid available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and the repair or replacement of flood-damaged infrastructure such as roads. The federal government funds 75%, with the rest falling to state and local governments.
Federal funding also is available on a cost-share basis for hazard mitigation measures for all counties and tribes within the state.
Counties already included in the disaster declaration were: Barnes, Eddy, Foster, Grand Forks, Griggs, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, Mountrail, Nelson, Sargent, Sheridan, Stutsman, Traill, Walsh and Wells.
Gov. Doug Burgum asked Trump to declare a disaster in the wake of an early fall storm that dumped heavy rain and snow on a large swath of North Dakota and caused millions of dollars' worth of damage to public infrastructure. Trump also granted Burgum’s request that the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program be implemented statewide.
The October storm followed on the heels of the wettest September on record for North Dakota, according to the National Weather Service. The three-month period of August, September and October was the wettest on record in 125 years in the state, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.
In November, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue approved Burgum’s request for a secretarial disaster designation for most of North Dakota’s 53 counties, triggering federal loan programs for farmers and farm-related businesses. The state also is making Bank of North Dakota loan programs available to farmers and ranchers.
Flood insurance is available for renters, homeowners and businesses as a special policy that is federally backed by the National Flood Insurance Program. Flood maps are used for flood plan management, flood insurance rating and to determine flood insurance requirements. To find a community’s flood map, go to the FEMA's Flood Map Service Center at msc.fema.gov/portal/search.
More information on flood resources and being prepared can be found at floodsmart.gov, fema.gov, ndresponse.gov and nd.gov/ndins. The National Flood Insurance Program also can be reached at 800-427-4661, and the North Dakota Insurance Department can be reached at 701-328-2440.
