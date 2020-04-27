Emmons, Dickey counties added to presidential disaster area

The October storm followed on the heels of the wettest September on record for North Dakota, according to the National Weather Service. The three-month period of August, September and October was the wettest on record in 125 years in the state, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

In November, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue approved Burgum’s request for a secretarial disaster designation for most of North Dakota’s 53 counties, triggering federal loan programs for farmers and farm-related businesses. The state also is making Bank of North Dakota loan programs available to farmers and ranchers.

Flood insurance is available for renters, homeowners and businesses as a special policy that is federally backed by the National Flood Insurance Program. Flood maps are used for flood plan management, flood insurance rating and to determine flood insurance requirements. To find a community’s flood map, go to the FEMA's Flood Map Service Center at msc.fema.gov/portal/search.

More information on flood resources and being prepared can be found at floodsmart.gov, fema.gov, ndresponse.gov and nd.gov/ndins. The National Flood Insurance Program also can be reached at 800-427-4661, and the North Dakota Insurance Department can be reached at 701-328-2440.

