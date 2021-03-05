Emmons County implements burn ban

Emmons County has implemented a burn ban.
Violations could carry a $1,500 fine and a 30-day jail term.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday shows that more than two-thirds of North Dakota including all of the west remains in severe drought. About another quarter of the state is in moderate drought, and the rest is considered abnormally dry.
Many western counties have burn bans or restrictions in effect. Morton County issued a ban on Thursday. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe issued a burn ban on its reservation on Monday. North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department is prohibiting open burning on the Oahe Wildlife Management Area south of Bismarck-Mandan.
North Dakota's burn ban map can be found at https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps.