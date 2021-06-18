 Skip to main content
Emmons County bans private fireworks
Emmons County bans private fireworks

Emmons County is the latest in the region to ban the private use of fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday due to drought.

The ban implemented Friday is in place regardless of the fire danger index. A violation is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

The cities of Braddock, Hague, Hazelton, Linton and Strasburg can determine their own restrictions, and the county urges residents to check with their city leaders before shooting off fireworks. 

Burleigh and Morton counties also have banned private fireworks, as has the city of Mandan.

