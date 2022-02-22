Emergency 911 service disrupted

State Radio 911 calls were rerouted to the Red River Valley Dispatch Center in Fargo, according to the state Department of Emergency Services. The agency didn't immediately say what caused the outage.

Texting 911 remained functional. Central Dakota Communications Center in Bismarck said people having difficulties contacting 911 by voice could text 911 by entering the numbers "911" in the "To" field, including location and type of emergency in the text, then sending the message.