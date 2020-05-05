Eligibility limits upped for home purchase programs

The North Dakota Industrial Commission has set new eligibility limits for programs that assist state residents, typically first-time buyers, with home purchases.
The programs administered by the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency provide low-cost financing, and down payment and closing cost assistance.
The commission has set acquisition cost limits for the FirstHome and HomeAccess programs at $294,600 for a single-family home and set the maximum income limits at $86,900 to $119,945. The commission approved higher acquisition cost limits for existing two- to four-unit properties. The income limits vary depending on household size and the county in which a financed home is purchased.
The IRS regulates the income and acquisition cost limits.
More information can be found at www.ndhfa.org or by contacting a participating lender.
