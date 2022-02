An Elgin resident has claimed a lottery prize worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Lucky for Life lottery ticket matched five white balls in the Feb. 2 draw. The prize was $25,000 a year for life. The winner chose instead a lump sum cash payment of $390,000 before taxes.

The winner is choosing to remain anonymous, according to the North Dakota Lottery office.

The Lucky for Life top prize for Wednesday night’s draw is $1,000 a day for life.

