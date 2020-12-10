Electric vehicle charging stations fire up in Dickinson, Williston

The first fast-charging stations for electric vehicles are up and running in North Dakota, with several more expected to come online in the western half of the state in December and additional ones planned next year.

Four sites have recently come online in Fargo, as well as one in Minot and another in Grand Forks, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality. Simonson gas stations in Dickinson and Williston are getting chargers this month. Two stations are slated to go up in Bismarck, likely in the first half of 2021.

Until this year, electric vehicle drivers could not quickly charge their cars anywhere in the state. North Dakota ranks near last in the nation for electric vehicle adoption and although the state was not completely devoid of charging stations until 2020, drivers needed to hook up their car for hours on end to obtain a full charge.

"This was like the last horizon," said Mike Calise, president of the Americas at Tritium. "This is a groundbreaking, huge win for the entire industry."

Tritium is working with another company, ZEF Energy, to install the Williston and Dickinson stations. The companies' chargers also are going in at Simonsons in Minot, Grand Forks and Grafton this month, as well as in Wahpeton in the first half of 2021.