Electric co-ops, grid operators weigh in on reliability at North Dakota Capitol

“You are the only people who have that information and know it so if you aren’t saying anything, I think the assumption is that these plans can be accomplished and you’ll figure out how to do it,” Commission Chair Julie Fedorchak said. “That doesn’t mean that you in doing so are taking a political stance for or against anything. You are the engineers, you are the impartial system people who everyone is counting on to keep the system reliable.”

An SPP representative agreed. SPP operates the grid across 14 states from Texas to North Dakota. Most electric distribution cooperatives fall under its purview in North Dakota, whereas investor-owned utilities such as Montana-Dakota Utilities are members of a separate grid organization, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, which also spans a multi-state region in the middle of the country.

“We do need to step up, we do need to show some real leadership and determine and assess what are the minimum characteristics that are needed among the generation mix,” SPP Chief Operating Officer Lanny Nickell said. “So far we haven’t done that. So far, it’s entirely dependent on the market to provide generation.”