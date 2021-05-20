Electric co-ops, grid operators weigh in on reliability at North Dakota Capitol

The rolling blackouts experienced by members of North Dakota's electric cooperatives in February continue to prompt discussion within the power sector and among state regulators, who want to prevent the same problems from happening again.
Unusually cold temperatures hit the southern United States and sent ripple effects up the multi-state power grid, prompting the lights to go out at times over the course of several days in mid-February. The incident is still at top of mind for North Dakota’s Public Service Commission, which convened leaders from co-ops, utilities and power grid operators at the Capitol on Thursday to go over what happened and lessons learned.
Regulators urged a regional grid operator to speak up about what its system can and cannot handle as the nation’s energy landscape changes, with coal plants retiring and more renewables and natural gas plants operating.
Renewable power such as wind and solar has different attributes than coal plants, which run most efficiently when they maintain a steady power output. Wind and solar produce power only when the weather’s right.
The Southwest Power Pool, one of two organizations overseeing the grid in North Dakota, anticipates even more wind and solar farms to be built over the next decade along with battery storage, while additional coal plants are expected to shut down.
“You are the only people who have that information and know it so if you aren’t saying anything, I think the assumption is that these plans can be accomplished and you’ll figure out how to do it,” Commission Chair Julie Fedorchak said. “That doesn’t mean that you in doing so are taking a political stance for or against anything. You are the engineers, you are the impartial system people who everyone is counting on to keep the system reliable.”
An SPP representative agreed. SPP operates the grid across 14 states from Texas to North Dakota. Most electric distribution cooperatives fall under its purview in North Dakota, whereas investor-owned utilities such as Montana-Dakota Utilities are members of a separate grid organization, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, which also spans a multi-state region in the middle of the country.
“We do need to step up, we do need to show some real leadership and determine and assess what are the minimum characteristics that are needed among the generation mix,” SPP Chief Operating Officer Lanny Nickell said. “So far we haven’t done that. So far, it’s entirely dependent on the market to provide generation.”
He said SPP wouldn't go so far as to say which sources of generation should exist in the future, but it should identify the types of attributes the grid needs from the facilities that supply power to it. He offered several examples: sources that can start up quickly or can respond promptly to changes in electricity demand, as well as sources that are not dependent on an unreliable fuel supply.
Basin Electric Power Cooperative has been working with SPP to develop mechanisms that will better compensate sources such as coal and natural gas for the attributes they bring to reliability, said Valerie Weigel, director of asset management and commodity strategy for Basin. Some of those changes are expected to take effect later this year and next year.
Fuel supply
Some sources of generation were unavailable within SPP during the February cold spell, contributing significantly to the grid operator’s need to curtail power across its 14-state region, Nickell said. Over 60% of the unavailable generation was offline because of fuel supply problems -- most of it natural gas, he said. Other sources such as wind and coal unperformed as well, though not to the extent gas did.
“The biggest contributor was the lack of fuel that was needed to supply the generation that we typically expect to be there when we need it,” he said.
SPP anticipated having 28,000 megawatts of gas power available, but less than 13,000 megawatts operated during those days in February, he said.
Demand for gas soared that week as Americans fired up their homes’ heaters. At the same time, gas infrastructure in the oil fields of the southern United States dealt with freezing problems, and pipelines there faced issues as well. The shortage, coupled with high demand, caused gas prices to spike up and down the central United States.
On top of that, the gas shortage was compounded by the power outages in North Dakota that knocked gas-related infrastructure offline.
“A large part of our member base is oil and gas production, so when we got the call to shed load, we were directly impacting the natural gas supply significantly,” said Matt Hanson, chief operating officer for McKenzie Electric Cooperative based in Watford City.
Shedding load refers to the process of deliberately shutting off electricity to part of a utility’s distribution system to reduce power consumption when the grid is stressed. It's a way to ward off bigger power failures.
Hanson said most of the co-op's 80 substations connect to oil and gas operations, so shutting even one affects gas supply in some way. Numerous industrial facilities such as gas processing plants operate across the Bakken oil patch and require a significant amount of electricity to operate.
The first day of the outages, McKenzie Electric was told to cut 40 megawatts of power with an hour’s notice by the Western Area Power Administration, an SPP member that controls its power.
“We don’t have a 40-megawatt ‘easy button’ to go push,” Hanson said, adding that co-op leaders quickly hopped on the phone with bigger oil field customers to come up with a plan for how to cut power.
On the second day, the co-op had zero notice. The power administration shut off electricity to some of the gas processing capacity within McKenzie Electric’s territory.
Hanson said it’s best for a distribution co-op such as McKenzie Electric to maintain control because it knows its customers best and where cutting power makes the most sense.
A representative from the power administration agreed, adding that communication during the February incident was challenging because sometimes it had only a matter of minutes to shut off a significant amount of power after receiving a directive from SPP.
“That would be in our mind the ideal solution, though we realize that isn’t something everybody out there will be able to do,” said Lloyd Linke, vice president of operations for the power administration’s Upper Great Plains Region. “We are ultimately responsible to ensure that happens. We would be watching that and if we didn’t see it happen, we would have to take action.”
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.