Effort to extinguish oil well fire ongoing as officials wait to assess damage

A berm has been built around the well pad to contain any fluids.

The fire is contained to the well pad, and it has not resulted in any injuries, Petro-Hunt said earlier this week.

Environmental Quality is among several state and local agencies responding to the situation. The agency could issue a penalty related to the incident down the road, but officials “need to know the facts before we would make that determination,” Glatt said.

It will take several weeks to sort out the details of what happened at the site, and any future action the department might take would depend on factors such as the cleanup effort and whether the incident was the result of negligence or an accident such as equipment breaking, he said.

The well pad is located just south of Lake Sakakawea near Keene northeast of Watford City. The site is on federal land within the U.S. Forest Service’s McKenzie Ranger District.

McKenzie County Emergency Manager Karolin Jappe said authorities have closed roads in the area and are asking people to avoid driving or boating near the fire so as not to interfere with the response.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.