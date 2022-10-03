Economic outlook for North Dakota positive; for Bismarck metro area neutral

North Dakota's economy continues to show signs of growth, though the outlook for the Bismarck metropolitan area is stuck in neutral.

The latest quarterly report for the state from North Dakota State University shows increasing wages and salaries, a low unemployment rate and a growing labor force. The outlook for gross state product and tax collections also remains strong, despite recent declines.

The positive signs are in contract to the "bleak" outlook for the national economy, which shrank in the first two quarters of 2022 and is expected to continue trending in that direction, according to the report. Consumption, net investment and corporate profits are expected to decline alongside rising unemployment and prices.

“North Dakota’s economy is showing potential for growth,” said NDSU economics professor Jeremy Jackson, director of the Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise. “This is despite increasing signs that the national economy may be turning toward a recession.”

North Dakota's unemployment rate has continued to fall and was just over 2.5% in the second quarter. It should hold steady in the near term, according to the report.

The state's gross state product has fallen in each of the previous three quarters, with a year-over-year loss of 1.44%. The model is predicting a return to growth, though the report notes that growth forecast in the first quarter did not materialize.

"In fact, the decrease in GSP accelerated. This is cause for concern despite the strong predictions of the model," the report said.

The forecast is projecting strong tax collections for 2022, however.

Metro areas

The Bismarck metro area has a neutral economic outlook.

Total wages are expected to remain flat the rest of the year after growth in the first quarter. Labor force growth appears to have peaked in the second quarter, with a slight decline predicted through the rest of 2022.

The unemployment rate fell from 2.63% in the first quarter to 2.37% in the second quarter. It's expected to rise, but with small increases.

The capital city's housing price index fell by more than 1.5% in the second quarter, reversing what had been a growth trend. The index is expected to hold constant over the coming year.

The outlooks for the Fargo and Grand Forks metro areas are both positive. Fargo is enjoying growth in wages, labor force and housing price index, with a stable unemployment rate. Grand Forks also is experiencing wage and housing index growth, along with a steady labor force and unemployment rate.

The North Dakota Forecast Model uses historical data and trends to predict future economic outcomes for the state and its three largest metro areas. The report notes that North Dakota's economy is tied to oil, and the state's economic path can be influenced by changes in the price of crude.

The data for the quarterly report came primarily from the St. Louis Federal Reserve. The full report, with alternative scenarios based on various oil price trends, can be found at https://www.ndsu.edu/centers/pcpe/research/economic_outlook/.