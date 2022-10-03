 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Economic outlook for North Dakota positive; for Bismarck metro area neutral

  • 0

North Dakota's economy continues to show signs of growth, though the outlook for the Bismarck metropolitan area is stuck in neutral.

The latest quarterly report for the state from North Dakota State University shows increasing wages and salaries, a low unemployment rate and a growing labor force. The outlook for gross state product and tax collections also remains strong, despite recent declines.

The positive signs are in contract to the "bleak" outlook for the national economy, which shrank in the first two quarters of 2022 and is expected to continue trending in that direction, according to the report. Consumption, net investment and corporate profits are expected to decline alongside rising unemployment and prices.

“North Dakota’s economy is showing potential for growth,” said NDSU economics professor Jeremy Jackson, director of the Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise. “This is despite increasing signs that the national economy may be turning toward a recession.”

People are also reading…

North Dakota's unemployment rate has continued to fall and was just over 2.5% in the second quarter. It should hold steady in the near term, according to the report.

The state's gross state product has fallen in each of the previous three quarters, with a year-over-year loss of 1.44%. The model is predicting a return to growth, though the report notes that growth forecast in the first quarter did not materialize.

"In fact, the decrease in GSP accelerated. This is cause for concern despite the strong predictions of the model," the report said.

The forecast is projecting strong tax collections for 2022, however.

Metro areas

The Bismarck metro area has a neutral economic outlook.

Total wages are expected to remain flat the rest of the year after growth in the first quarter. Labor force growth appears to have peaked in the second quarter, with a slight decline predicted through the rest of 2022.

The unemployment rate fell from 2.63% in the first quarter to 2.37% in the second quarter. It's expected to rise, but with small increases.

The capital city's housing price index fell by more than 1.5% in the second quarter, reversing what had been a growth trend. The index is expected to hold constant over the coming year.

The outlooks for the Fargo and Grand Forks metro areas are both positive. Fargo is enjoying growth in wages, labor force and housing price index, with a stable unemployment rate. Grand Forks also is experiencing wage and housing index growth, along with a steady labor force and unemployment rate.

The North Dakota Forecast Model uses historical data and trends to predict future economic outcomes for the state and its three largest metro areas. The report notes that North Dakota's economy is tied to oil, and the state's economic path can be influenced by changes in the price of crude.

The data for the quarterly report came primarily from the St. Louis Federal Reserve. The full report, with alternative scenarios based on various oil price trends, can be found at https://www.ndsu.edu/centers/pcpe/research/economic_outlook/.

Jeremy Jackson

Jeremy Jackson

 PROVIDED
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New murder charge for North Dakota man who ran over teen

New murder charge for North Dakota man who ran over teen

A North Dakota man who prosecutors say intentionally ran over an 18-year-old at a street dance has been charged with murder. Shannon Brandt was initially charged with criminal vehicular homicide in the Sept. 18 killing of Cayler Ellingson. But that charge has been dropped and prosecutors announced the upgraded charge against the 41-year-old on Friday. Brandt is also charged with leaving the scene of a crash. Brandt initially told authorities that there had been a political argument and that Ellingson was part of a “Republican extremist group.” But investigators say the case is not political. A man who knows the family has said Ellingson was not a political person.

Brother accused of fatally strangling sister in South Dakota

Brother accused of fatally strangling sister in South Dakota

A South Dakota man accused of killing his sister by strangulation is being held on $100,000 cash bond. Twenty-eight-year-old Nicklaus Houchin is charged with first-degree manslaughter in Thursday’s death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Police say the brother and sister were in a vehicle with several others when the siblings got into a physical fight. Rapid City Police Department spokesman Brendyn Medina said the altercation occurred inside the vehicle where the woman was strangled. According to authorities, the group drove to the Rushmore Crossing shopping center before calling 911.

Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation

Montana authorities are investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office said the animal was among more than a dozen dogs that local residents reported had been abandoned last week on national forest land in northwestern Montana near Kalispell. After the hunter posted pictures of herself smiling on social media with the animal's head and pelt, the sheriff's office seized the remains and turned them over to state wildlife officials who determined it was a young dog. The sheriff's office said Tuesday it was continuing to investigate the case.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Poor Florida neighborhood battered by Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News