 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Earth Day Patch Contest accepting entries

  • 0

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is accepting entries for design of a 2023 Earth Day patch.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The contest that aims to heighten awareness about the environment is open to K-12 students. The deadline for submitting entries is March 1. Earth Day is April 22.

Game and Fish will announce a winner in three grade categories -- K-4, 5-8 and 9-12. Each winner will receive an outdoors kit that includes a pair of binoculars and field guides. The final patch design will be chosen from among the three winners.

For more information, go to https://gf.nd.gov/education/earth-day-patch or contact contest coordinator Sherry Niesar at 701-527-3714 or sniesar@nd.gov.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News