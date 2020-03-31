Early April could be marked by measurable snowfall

The beginning of April could be marked by measurable snowfall in North Dakota, though it appears the Bismarck-Mandan area might escape the brunt of the wintry weather.

Showers and thunderstorms over western and central North Dakota on Tuesday are expected to turn into snow as a cold front pushes into the region late. The snow is expected to spread slowly east on Wednesday but mainly affect western into north central North Dakota, according to the National Weather Service.

Another round of snow is expected to spread across most of the state Wednesday night into Thursday night. Forecasters said there is "much uncertainty" about temperatures and the location of the snow, but that the James River Valley has a "high risk" of at least 4 inches of snow from the second round.

Gusty northerly winds could produce patchy blowing and drifting snow on Thursday, mainly over the south, the weather service said.

The Bismarck-Mandan area is considered at low risk for heavy snow, according to the forecast. The area is expected to get rain on Wednesday, and light snow on Thursday. Accuweather predicts 1-3 inches for the metro area.

The system also will bring a cooldown to the area. High temperatures in Bismarck-Mandan will drop from near 60 on Tuesday to the 30s on Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service forecast. Weekend highs are expected to be in the 40s.

