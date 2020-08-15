Dunn Center opens the first paved pump track in North Dakota

The state’s first paved pump track was built in Dunn Center with a dual purpose -- giving local kids something to do while at the same time keeping them safe.
It's measured up to those goals and proved to be even more popular than expected, drawing interest from as far as eastern North Dakota's Red River Valley.
With all of the oilfield traffic that goes through the western town, the Dunn Center City Council was concerned about kids biking in the streets, council member Shaun Lambert said.
“We were looking for something to do in the park for the kids,” he said. “We got a lot of kids in town and we decided that we needed something to keep them from riding out in the streets. So we got the pump track.”
Lambert got the idea of installing the track after a friend in a Facebook group posted a video of their child riding on one.
“The moment I saw the video of his little 6-year-old daughter riding her scooter on the pump track I knew it was the best thing we could have put in,” Lambert said.
The track was built by PumpTrax USA, a track and trail building company based out of Ohio that has built tracks for the Olympics.
Unlike a regular bike path, a pump track does not require peddling. Instead, riders push up and down over the bumps, or rollers, to gain momentum. This action is called pumping.
“A pump track is very easy to ride for all skill levels of riders,” Jason Schiefelbein with PumpTrax USA said. “It’s a great place for beginner riders to learn balance, cornering and basic bicycle skills.”
While a modular pump track at Bolken Park in Watford City was added in 2019, Dunn Center has the state’s first paved track.
The city decided to get an asphalt track because it requires less maintenance than a dirt track. Since it is paved, it also can be used with scooters, skateboards and roller blades.
It was built in about two weeks and cost roughly $139,000.
The track takes up a large chunk of the city’s park. There also is a smaller track where younger riders can practice.
“The Dunn Center pump track is pretty big compared to others that we have built,” Schiefelbein said. “The city gave us a large piece of land to use, so we decided to fill it up.”
The track is open from dawn until dusk. In order to keep the track safe for riders, the city has a list of rules posted in the park.
“Our big rule is helmets," Lambert said. "If we see kids out there without helmets, we have helmets at City Hall that the sheriff's department donated to us to be able to hand out to kids that don’t have helmets.”
The track has been successful in keeping the kids out of the streets and has brought on other benefits, Lambert said. There has been more business for the local Pub and Grub and kids are wearing their helmets more often.
“Kids normally weren’t wearing their helmets while riding their bikes around town, so it's been a double plus for us,” Lambert said.
The track has seen a variety of riders since its opening. Lambert said that people of all ages use the track. He also noticed that a lot of riders are from out of town.
“Within the first two weeks of opening we had people from Grand Forks, Bismarck, Fargo and a couple of other places come just to ride it,” Lambert said.
Some of those riders were members of Bismarck’s BMX club, Fastrax BMX.
“The kids are excited to check it out,” Fastrax BMX Director Jamy Mills said. “We had riders travel out there as a group on day one to try it out. I think it is fantastic for the biking community.”
Since Bismarck’s BMX track is sanctioned, it can be used only during scheduled practices and races. A pump track would allow riders to hang out and practice outside of those times, Mills said.
Mills said he has been trying to get a pump track built in the Bismarck area for five years.
“Seeing Dunn Center get one after we’ve been trying for so long makes us look bad,” he joked. “Come on Bismarck and Mandan, let's do something for the kids.”
A spokeswoman for the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District said the department thinks a pump track would be a great addition to the community, but there are no current plans to build one.
“We have had discussions with folks in the biking community and this is something that could be budgeted for down the road,” spokeswoman Paula Redmann said.
Schiefelbein said that other parts of the state have shown interest in pump tracks. He had received a call from a man near Williston who wanted to learn more about them.
“We do hope that other small towns around Dunn Center and all of North Dakota like the idea of a new bicycle playground in their city,” he said. “We would love to come back and visit everyone.”
The Dunn Center City Council is thinking about hosting yearly events in the park based around the pump track, Lambert said.
“We’ve got a lot of plans for the park,” he said. “It's just a matter of when they get done or how soon we can do them.”
Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.
