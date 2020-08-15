Dunn Center opens the first paved pump track in North Dakota

The track has been successful in keeping the kids out of the streets and has brought on other benefits, Lambert said. There has been more business for the local Pub and Grub and kids are wearing their helmets more often.

“Kids normally weren’t wearing their helmets while riding their bikes around town, so it's been a double plus for us,” Lambert said.

The track has seen a variety of riders since its opening. Lambert said that people of all ages use the track. He also noticed that a lot of riders are from out of town.

“Within the first two weeks of opening we had people from Grand Forks, Bismarck, Fargo and a couple of other places come just to ride it,” Lambert said.

Some of those riders were members of Bismarck’s BMX club, Fastrax BMX.

“The kids are excited to check it out,” Fastrax BMX Director Jamy Mills said. “We had riders travel out there as a group on day one to try it out. I think it is fantastic for the biking community.”

Since Bismarck’s BMX track is sanctioned, it can be used only during scheduled practices and races. A pump track would allow riders to hang out and practice outside of those times, Mills said.