DUI enforcement campaign planned in March

A statewide law enforcement crackdown on motorists driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is planned for March.

The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign with added patrols begins Sunday and runs through the end of the month, according to the state Department of Transportation.

A similar effort conducted in North Dakota from Dec. 13 through Jan. 31 resulted in 95 DUI arrests, 64 drug-related arrests and 462 total citations.

More information about traffic safety initiatives can be found at visionzero.nd.gov or on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.

