Duck brood survey portends difficult hunting season in North Dakota

"It's going to be rough, and there's probably not a lot of alternatives to look to," Szymanski said. But he also stressed that "We're not at the point where things are just a disaster for duck populations."

Reasons for optimism

This year's breeding duck estimate, while being down dramatically from last year, was still 19% above the long-term average. And while the number of broods is the lowest since 1994, this year's count is still 62% above the 1965-93 average. Duck numbers began increasing in 1993 due to a string of wet years, ample grassland habitat and the loss of the predator red fox population in the state due to disease.

"Our last 25 years have been extremely high from a (duck) population side because we've had such good production," Szymanski said.

“One year of drought won’t be a disaster for ducks, but we could have issues if these conditions continue into next year,” he said.

Periodic drought is a normal part of the prairie climate cycle, allowing wetlands to regenerate nutrients and vegetation, according to the Ducks Unlimited conservation group. Szymanski said that wildlife officials "are hoping that this is a short-term thing, part of the natural process, and not a long-term drought."

"You just never know -- all of the Prairie Pothole Region could get 60-80 inches of snow this winter, and all of a sudden it's a wet spring again," he said.

