Dry, windy weather to create fire conditions in parts of North Dakota

Critical fire weather conditions will occur Tuesday in western and central North Dakota, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph and humidity as low as 20% will create the critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening. The weather conditions could continue into Wednesday, especially in western parts of the state.

The National Weather Service said in a situation report that any fires started outdoors will spread quickly and become difficult to control or suppress.

