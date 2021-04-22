Drought stabilizes, pace of wildfires slows in North Dakota; extreme drought still persists

Recent precipitation has stabilized drought and slowed the pace of wildfires in North Dakota, but it hasn't improved the tinder-dry and dusty conditions across the state.

Extreme drought still covers three-fourths of North Dakota, including all of the central and west regions, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday. Extreme drought is the second-worst of four categories. Most of eastern North Dakota is in severe drought, with the southeastern corner in moderate drought or abnormally dry. No areas are yet in exceptional drought, the worst category.

Preliminary data from the National Weather Service shows Bismarck has received 0.42 inches of precipitation so far this month, about half the norm. The area did see some of the snow that fell in the state in the past week.

"The snow was enough to prevent further deterioration but not enough to reduce (moisture) deficits," wrote National Centers for Environmental Information Meteorologist Richard Heim and Climatologist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo. "Parts of the state remain in a burn ban and are experiencing dry soils, poor pasture conditions, and drying ponds and dugouts."