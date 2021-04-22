Drought stabilizes, pace of wildfires slows in North Dakota; extreme drought still persists

Recent precipitation has stabilized drought and slowed the pace of wildfires in North Dakota, but it hasn't improved the tinder-dry and dusty conditions across the state.
Extreme drought still covers three-fourths of North Dakota, including all of the central and west regions, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday. Extreme drought is the second-worst of four categories. Most of eastern North Dakota is in severe drought, with the southeastern corner in moderate drought or abnormally dry. No areas are yet in exceptional drought, the worst category.
Preliminary data from the National Weather Service shows Bismarck has received 0.42 inches of precipitation so far this month, about half the norm. The area did see some of the snow that fell in the state in the past week.
"The snow was enough to prevent further deterioration but not enough to reduce (moisture) deficits," wrote National Centers for Environmental Information Meteorologist Richard Heim and Climatologist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo. "Parts of the state remain in a burn ban and are experiencing dry soils, poor pasture conditions, and drying ponds and dugouts."
Streamflows are well below normal in the state, they said, and spring conditions for farmers and ranchers are poor.
The weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates 78% of topsoil in North Dakota as being short or very short of moisture, and 77% of subsoil as being in those two categories -- slight improvements for a second straight week. Ranchers' hay supplies were rated 49% short or very short, and stock water supplies were 64% in those categories, relatively stable for a second week.
"Producers are selling or making plans to cull more livestock," Heim and Sanchez-Lugo wrote. "Dust storms have been reported recently in North Dakota and Montana."
The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of USDA, the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Gov. Doug Burgum earlier this month declared a statewide disaster, and the State Water Commission reactivated the Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program and dedicated more than half a million dollars to the rancher aid program. For more information, go to www.swc.nd.gov.
Fires update
Documented wildfires in North Dakota increased over the past week but at a slower pace than in previous weeks. The season total is now 291 fires burning 45,070 acres, up from last week's total of 243 burning more than 43,000 acres, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service.
The acreage is more than triple what burned in the state all of last year. It equates to about 70 square miles; as a comparison, Bismarck-Mandan covers roughly 42 square miles, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
All but four of North Dakota's 53 counties have some form of outdoors burning restrictions in place. The four that don't are in eastern North Dakota. Nearly all of the state was in the "very high" fire danger category on Thursday, with the eastern half of the state under a red flag warning from the National Weather Service for "critical" fire weather conditions.
The five-day state forecast from the weather service calls for a chance of precipitation Friday, Sunday and Tuesday. The odds in the Bismarck-Mandan area for early next week are 30-40%.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.