Drought fades in North Dakota, but farming woes continue

Moderate drought disappeared from North Dakota over the past week, leaving just a strip of "abnormally dry" area in the western and southwestern regions.

The rapid improvement is a marked difference from even a month ago, when patches of severe and extreme drought still existed in the northwest. One year ago, more than half of North Dakota was in extreme drought, and nearly another fifth was in exceptional drought, the worst category, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

"Large-scale improvements to drought conditions and abnormal dryness took place in the High Plains region this week," National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Curtis Riganti wrote in this week's Drought Monitor report. "Lingering long-term abnormal dryness in western North Dakota ... continued to wane, while moderate drought was removed entirely from the west end of the state after precipitation this week."

Less than 12% of the state is considered abnormally dry. A year ago, all of the state was in some form of drought. The recovery has prompted the National Weather Service to end its regular drought briefings.

"Drought conditions have continued to improve across the west due to above-normal precipitation over the past month," the agency said in its final report. "This is the last scheduled drought briefing until such time as severe drought or higher returns to the state."

Bismarck has received 6.71 inches of precipitation so far this calendar year, nearly an inch above normal, according to weather service data. Last year at this time, the city had received 2.46 inches.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Crop report

The wet spring has created other issues.

"Despite the improving drought conditions, agricultural problems continued in the region," Riganti wrote. "Winter wheat harvest potential in Kansas was reduced by over 25%, while conditions are too wet in parts of Montana and the Dakotas for planting spring wheat."

The most recent crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service showed that North Dakota farmers have planted a little more than half of the state's staple spring wheat crop, when normally they would be nearing completion.

Only about half of the corn crop and one-fourth of the soybean crop is seeded, also well behind the average pace -- as are all major crops in the state.

The crop report rates topsoil moisture supplies statewide as 96% adequate or surplus, and subsoil moisture as 90% in those categories. Both percentages are up slightly from the previous week.

North Dakota pasture and range conditions also continue to improve, with 16% being rated poor or very poor, compared to 24% last week. Stockwater supplies are 11% in those categories, about the same as last week.

Cover crops

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a statement late last week urging Upper Midwest farmers to speak with their crop insurance agents about options such as federal prevented planting payments.

“It’s been a cold, wet spring for many North Dakota and South Dakota farmers, and we’ve heard about challenges getting into the fields to plant or replant,” said Eric Bashore, USDA’s Risk Management Agency regional director. “We recommend you stay in touch with your crop insurance agents, so you know all the options available."

Producers with crop insurance may hay, graze or chop cover crops and still receive 100% of the prevented planting payment, according to USDA.

Cover crops such as alfalfa help manage erosion on land that can't be seeded to crops. They also present an opportunity to address another problem -- many ranchers in the region are short on forage due to severe drought in 2020 and 2021 and delayed pasture readiness this spring, according to North Dakota State University Extension.

“The increase in preventive-plant acres provides an opportunity for the production of supplementary forage for livestock to offset the shortage of forage supplies,” said Miranda Meehan, Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist.

The NDSU Feedlist at www.ag.ndsu.edu/feedlist/ can connect farmers with ranchers in search of additional forage.

