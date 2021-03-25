Drought dramatically worsens, spreads in North Dakota; spring outlooks show little relief

Drought is likely to persist or worsen through the spring and into the summer, according to the National Weather Service, which is a part of NOAA. There is no snowpack anywhere in the state and below-normal moisture in the soil as spring planting season nears.

"It is always possible we could have a pattern change and transition to a cooler/wetter pattern, but there is no indication of that happening," the weather service said in a statement.

The conditions also are likely to impact wildlife and livestock, with lower-than-normal stream flows, dried-up stock dams and other water supplies, and a degrading of water quality, the agency said. Another concern is wildfires, which have increased by 25% in the past week.

“We can expect this type of fire activity until spring green-up occurs," National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeff Schild said. "If drought conditions persist into summer, new-season grasses may cure early, leading to an earlier than average summer/fall fire season."

Wildfire concern

