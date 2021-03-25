Drought dramatically worsens, spreads in North Dakota; spring outlooks show little relief

The first update since the official start of spring last Saturday shows drought dramatically intensifying in North Dakota in just a week's time.
Extreme drought that covered much of northwestern North Dakota last week has spread to the north central part of the state and crept into parts of the southwest, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map, released Thursday.
Extreme drought is the second-worst of four categories. It has gone from covering about 17% of the state last week to covering nearly 28%. The impacted area stretches from Williams County northeast to Towner County, southeast to just north of the Burleigh County border, and south nearly to Slope and Hettinger counties. Most of the rest of the state is in severe drought, with the southeastern corner in moderate drought. No areas are yet in exceptional drought, the worst category.
"In contrast to the major improvements across the central Rockies and central Plains during the past two weeks, persistent dryness continues to support additional expansion of ... drought across parts of North Dakota," wrote Climate Prediction Center Meteorologist Brad Pugh and National Centers for Environmental Information Meteorologist Richard Heim.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Drought is likely to persist or worsen through the spring and into the summer, according to the National Weather Service, which is a part of NOAA. There is no snowpack anywhere in the state and below-normal moisture in the soil as spring planting season nears.
"It is always possible we could have a pattern change and transition to a cooler/wetter pattern, but there is no indication of that happening," the weather service said in a statement.
The conditions also are likely to impact wildlife and livestock, with lower-than-normal stream flows, dried-up stock dams and other water supplies, and a degrading of water quality, the agency said. Another concern is wildfires, which have increased by 25% in the past week.
“We can expect this type of fire activity until spring green-up occurs," National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeff Schild said. "If drought conditions persist into summer, new-season grasses may cure early, leading to an earlier than average summer/fall fire season."
Wildfire concern
All but 16 of North Dakota's 53 counties have now implemented some form of outdoors burning restrictions. The only counties in the western and central parts of the state that haven't are Bowman, Slope and Burke. Much of the state including Burleigh and Morton counties have a fire danger rating of "high," the middle of five categories.
The weather service on Thursday cautioned about "near-critical" wildfire conditions in much of the state, including the Bismarck-Mandan region. There is little chance for precipitation in the forecast.
"Multiple days of fire weather concerns are expected this weekend through early next week," the agency said in a statement. "The greatest potential for critical fire weather conditions, including strong winds, is on Monday."
There have been 80 wildfires in the state already, burning more than 24,000 acres, according to the North Dakota Forest Service. That compares with about 11,500 acres burned in all of 2020.
“We are partnering with local, state and federal fire agencies to ensure quick response and a coordinated attack of new wildfires," U.S. Forest Service Fire Management Officer Justin Kincaid said. "Firefighters can’t do it alone. The public plays a valuable role in wildfire prevention, and we ask for everyone’s help.”
Spring outlooks
Nearly half of the country is experiencing moderate to exceptional drought, according to the spring outlook NOAA released late last week. It's the most significant spring drought since 2013 and is expected to impact 74 million people.
"This is a major change from recent years where millions were impacted by severe flooding," National Weather Service Deputy Director Mary Erickson said.
Warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected for most of the continental U.S. through June, with below-normal precipitation in much of the West. There are no areas with a greater-than-50% chance of major flooding for the first time since 2018.
There's a low risk of flooding in the Missouri, Souris and Red river basins in North Dakota, according to the weather service's 2021 National Hydrologic Assessment.
A continuation of a phenomenon known as La Nina -- a cooling of the waters in the tropical Pacific Ocean -- is a driving factor behind spring weather this year, according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.
The pattern set in last October. North Dakota has been warmer and drier than average since then, according to the National Weather Service.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.