Drought disaster loans available in 11 counties

Small nonfarm businesses in 11 counties including Burleigh and Morton that were impacted by drought are now eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The loans are to offset economic losses due to drought that began in mid-August. Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofits of any size might qualify for loans of up to $2 million. The loans have an interest rate of 3% for businesses and 2.75% for private nonprofits, and a maximum term of 30 years.

“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster, and businesses directly impacted by the disaster,” said Tanya Garfield, director of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.

The loans are available under a disaster declaration by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. The deadline to apply is June 16, 2021.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 800-877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

