Drought disappears from eastern North Dakota; risk of flooding in the west still low

Recent snowstorms that have swept through eastern North Dakota have wiped out drought in that region.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows none of the eastern half of the state being in any drought category. There is a downside, however, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Meteorologist Brad Rippey.

"Drought has been eradicated from the eastern Dakotas, with spring flooding becoming more likely in the Red River Valley of the North," Rippey wrote. "In eastern North Dakota, persistently cold weather has helped to maintain an impressive snow cover."

Much of western North Dakota -- where snowfall hasn't been as plentiful -- remains in moderate or severe drought, with most of the northwest corner of the state still in extreme drought. Bismarck has received just under an inch of moisture since the beginning of the year, slightly below normal, according to National Weather Service data.

Two rounds of snow are in store for much of North Dakota through Saturday, but heavy accumulations are not expected, according to the weather service. Northwest and north central North Dakota could see 2-3 inches, but less than an inch is expected in other areas, including Bismarck-Mandan.

Overall, about 52% of North Dakota remains in some form of drought or exceptionally dry, down from 80% last week. Conditions have improved dramatically from last summer, when three-fourths of the state was in either extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Flood outlooks

The most recent spring flood outlooks from the weather service reflect an increase in chances for significant flooding in Fargo and for a "hefty rise" of 3-4 feet on Devils Lake, according to The Associated Press.

But the outlook for the Missouri River corridor continues to show a low risk for significant flooding.

"Recent snowfall and the water it contains has generally been less than the amount of moisture lost over the past couple of weeks to melting, evaporation and sublimation," the weather service said.

"Drought continues to be a long-term concern for the western one-third of North Dakota," the agency said. "Even in areas near the Missouri River corridor where precipitation has been normal to slightly above normal the past few months, lengthy periods of above-normal temperatures have reduced the snow-water equivalent in the remaining snowpack to something less than normal for this time of year."

Officials with the North Dakota National Guard and the state Department of Emergency Services are conducting a flood response exercise through Sunday at Fraine Barracks in Bismarck. The exercise also will include representatives from the weather service, the Highway Patrol, and the state departments of Water Resources, Human Services, Health, and Transportation.

"While North Dakota is not expecting major flooding this year, this regularly scheduled exercise provides opportunities for different agencies to work together to review and improve response processes," the Guard said in a statement.

