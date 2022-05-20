Drought diminishes in concern but flooding woes continue in North Dakota; millions in aid on its way

Nearly $1 billion in federal aid will soon be on its way to North Dakota farmers impacted by long-term drought.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture this month announced that it will soon begin doling out $6 billion in payments through the Emergency Relief Program. North Dakota producers are expected to get about $915 million through the program's first phase, with checks being disbursed beginning next month, according to U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

President Joe Biden in September signed off on $10 billion in assistance for agricultural producers impacted by weather disasters including drought in 2020 and 2021, with $750 million earmarked for ranchers stricken by drought last year. Federal officials began doling out drought disaster aid to ranchers in March.

“For over two years, farmers and ranchers across the country have been hard-hit by an ongoing pandemic coupled with more frequent and catastrophic natural disasters,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement, adding that "These emergency relief payments will help offset the significant crop losses due to major weather events in 2020 and 2021 and help ensure farming operations are viable this crop year, into the next growing season and beyond.”

USDA is sending prefilled applications to producers this month. More information is at https://bit.ly/3acKwXh. Details for the second phases of both the Emergency Relief Program and the Emergency Livestock Relief Program will be released later this year.

Diminishing drought

Drought has greatly improved in North Dakota since last summer, and the recovery continued over the past week.

"Two inches to locally over 4 inches of precipitation fell over parts of North Dakota and eastern Montana, and half an inch or more was widespread over the Dakotas, northern Wyoming, and eastern parts of Nebraska and Kansas," National Centers for Environmental Information Meteorologist Richard Heim wrote in this week's U.S. Drought Monitor report.

Conditions in northwestern North Dakota have been upgraded to moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map. There is no longer any severe, extreme or exceptional drought in the state, and only 21% of the state is in any form of drought, a sharp drop from 36% last week.

A year ago, all of North Dakota was in some form of drought, with 85% in extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories.

Last year at this time, most of Burleigh and Morton counties were in extreme drought, with northern areas of the counties in exceptional drought. Neither county is now listed in any form of drought. The western portion of Morton County last week had still been in an area listed as being abnormally dry, but that area shrunk to the west over the week.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Crop report

Recent moisture has further boosted soil moisture in North Dakota.

The weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates topsoil moisture supplies statewide as 94% adequate or surplus, and subsoil moisture as 86% in those categories. That compares with last week's figures of 80% and 71%, respectively.

North Dakota pasture and range conditions also have improved, from 45% poor or very poor last week to 28% this week. Stock water supplies have gone from being 25% short or very short to being 15% in those categories.

Spring planting still lags well behind the average pace due to the wet April and May. The state's staple spring wheat crop is 17% planted, but many other major crops -- durum wheat, corn, soybeans, canola, sugar beets and potatoes -- are under 10% seeded.

Flooding woes

Excess moisture has led to flooding in some areas, particularly eastern North Dakota.

North Dakota State University Extension is cautioning ranchers that conditions could be ripe for anthrax in livestock.

Anthrax is caused by bacterial spores that can lie dormant in the ground for decades and become active under ideal conditions, such as drought or flooding. A few anthrax cases are reported in the state almost every year. But some years there have been outbreaks, such as in 2005, when total livestock losses were estimated at more than 1,000.

Erosion that occurs with flooding increases the chance that animals will ingest anthrax spores, according to Extension Veterinarian Dr. Gerald Stokka. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3wDfwXZ.

Flooding erosion also has presented other problems, including road washouts.

Five people including four teenagers were injured on Wednesday night when the SUV they were in drove into a culvert washout on a closed gravel round in southeastern North Dakota's Ransom County, according to the Highway Patrol. All five suffered serious injuries; three were flown to hospitals. All are expected to live.

Cold weekend

Temperatures across North Dakota on Saturday could be 10-20 degrees below normal due to a cold front that has pushed over the Northern Rockies and into the Plains.

Bismarck's high on Wednesday was 74 degrees. On Saturday it's forecast to be around 50, when the norm for this time of year is 70. Widespread frost is likely in the region early Saturday and early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

"Watch for your tender vegetation this weekend, as morning lows are likely to approach or even fall below freezing," the weather service said.

The agency issued a freeze warning for the western two-thirds of the state through early Saturday. It also reported light accumulations of snow in the north and west on Friday. Temperatures are expected to rebound to normal levels next week.

Wildfires wane

The wet spring has cut into the wildfire danger in North Dakota.

There have been 36 wildfires and 140 burned acres so far, according to Beth Hill, outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service. Last year at this time, there had been 1,103 wildfires scorching 91,611 acres.

The state would see 2,442 wildfires burning 125,664 acres by the end of 2021 -- one of the worst wildfire seasons in recent memory. Since 2015, North Dakota has averaged 830 wildfires and 32,635 burned acres annually, according to Forest Service Fire manager Ryan Melin.

North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department has lifted the ban on open burning on the Oahe Wildlife Management Area south of Bismarck-Mandan, but local burning restrictions remain.

The heavily wooded recreation area covers more than 16,000 acres, or about 25 square miles, along the Missouri River. It's popular with anglers, campers and other outdoors enthusiasts, and it's prone to wildfires before the spring green-up. The burn ban was put in place in late March.

Even though the ban has been lifted, the area still falls under burn restrictions implemented by Morton, Burleigh and Emmons counties. Open fires, including campfires, are allowed only when the fire danger rating is low or moderate.

For more information on burn bans, go to https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps.

