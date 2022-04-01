Drought beginning to expand again in North Dakota; soil moisture remains depleted

Drought has begun to expand in North Dakota as spring progresses with little precipitation.

The amount of area in some form of drought rose by 2.6% over the past week, to more than 54%, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday.

"Much of the High Plains remained dry last week resulting in deteriorating drought conditions across parts of the Dakotas and Nebraska," National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Deborah Bathke wrote. "The eastern edges of abnormal dryness and moderate drought crept eastward. Severe drought expanded over a large swath from southwest North Dakota to central Nebraska."

Drought has persisted in North Dakota for more than a year, though the eastern half of the state is no longer in any category. Nearly all of central North Dakota is either abnormally dry or in moderate drought; western North Dakota is in moderate or extreme drought, with the northwestern corner in exceptional drought, the worst category.

Bismarck since the beginning of the year has received 1.2 inches of precipitation, six-tenths of an inch below normal, according to National Weather Service data.

Bathke offered little optimism.

"Short-term dryness is superimposed over long-term moisture deficits across the region," she said. "The lack of seasonal snow cover combined with the onset of spring has people in the region worried. Soil moisture is very low, stream flows continue to decline and state reports indicate that stock ponds are drying up."

The monthly North Dakota crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, released Monday, rated topsoil moisture as being 44% short or very short and subsoil moisture as being 55% in those categories as spring planting season nears.

"Soil moisture levels, while improved over the dry soils of last summer, are still a concern west of the Highway 83 corridor," the weather service said in its most recent flood outlook for the Missouri River Basin, released March 24.

The agency said the spring snowmelt season is all but over, and "Most wetlands, and nearly all flood control and water storage reservoirs in central and western North Dakota, are at or well below their normal levels."

One-fifth of the state's winter wheat crop is rated poor or very poor. Hay and roughage supplies are 64% short or very short, and stockwater supplies are 48% in those categories.

Cattle and calf conditions are mostly rated fair to good. Calving is one-third complete, on pace with the long-term average.

Weekly crop reports resume next week.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Rancher aid

Federal disaster aid should soon be in the hands of North Dakota ranchers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans next week to begin sending out payments through the Emergency Livestock Relief Program, which is providing at least $750 million for ranchers nationwide stricken by drought or wildfires last year.

“Producers of grazing livestock experienced catastrophic losses of available forage as well as higher costs for supplemental feed in 2021," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement Thursday. " Unfortunately, the conditions driving these losses have not improved for many and have even worsened for some, as drought spreads across the U.S.

“In order to deliver much-needed assistance as efficiently as possible, phase one of the ELRP will use certain data from the Livestock Forage Disaster Program, allowing USDA to distribute payments within days to livestock producers,” he said.

