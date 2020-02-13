Driving under the influence crackdown results in 462 citations

A statewide law enforcement crackdown on motorists driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol resulted in 462 citations.

The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign with added patrols was conducted in North Dakota from Dec. 13 through Jan. 31.

There were 95 arrests for driving under the influence and 64 drug-related arrests.

More information about traffic safety initiatives can be found at visionzero.nd.gov or on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.

