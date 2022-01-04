Driving restrictions eased for propane haulers

Gov. Doug Burgum has eased some driving restrictions for truckers hauling propane.
North Dakota faces low inventories of the fuel due to a supply crunch attributed to seasonal weather and increased heating fuel demands, according to Burgum's executive order granting a waiver of hours-of-service requirements.
The governor said the goal is to help carriers avoid delays and deliver propane to meet the state’s needs.
The 30-day waiver took effect Tuesday. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.