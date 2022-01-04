 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Driving restrictions eased for propane haulers

  • 0

Gov. Doug Burgum has eased some driving restrictions for truckers hauling propane.

North Dakota faces low inventories of the fuel due to a supply crunch attributed to seasonal weather and increased heating fuel demands, according to Burgum's executive order granting a waiver of hours-of-service requirements.

The governor said the goal is to help carriers avoid delays and deliver propane to meet the state’s needs.

The 30-day waiver took effect Tuesday. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News