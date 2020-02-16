Driver seriously hurt after high-speed crash in western North Dakota

Driver seriously hurt after high-speed crash in western North Dakota

The driver of a vehicle was taken to the hospital Saturday night following a crash that occurred in McKenzie County after police clocked her traveling over 115 mph. 

The Three Affiliated Tribes Police Department had pursued the vehicle, driven by Miranda Holm, 20, of Williston, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. After police chased the 2015 Ford Fusion for 3 miles, the vehicle failed to make it around a curve and rolled off the road, coming to rest in a ditch. The crash occurred 20 miles north of Killdeer on North Dakota Highway 22 at 11:13 p.m. 

It was snowing when the crash happened, and Holm was not wearing a seat belt, according to highway patrol. She suffered serious injuries and was transported to CHI St. Alexius Dickinson Medical Center. Charges are pending.

