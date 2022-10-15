Driver killed in western North Dakota crash

A driver was killed in a rollover crash Friday near Williston.
Elmer Parisien, of Belcourt, was killed after he lost control of his 1995 Chevrolet Astrovan and it entered the ditch, struck a tree and rolled, according to the Highway Patrol.
He and passenger Theresa Parisien, of Belcourt, were southbound on a county road about 17 miles west of Williston around 4:20 p.m. Friday when the crash happened.
Theresa Parisien suffered a minor injury and was taken to a Williston hospital, the Patrol said. Elmer Parisien was pronounced dead at the scene.