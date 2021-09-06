Driver dies in crash south of Powers Lake

A 75-year-old man died Sunday when the pickup he was driving left a gravel road and burned 4 miles south of Powers Lake.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol did not immediately identify the man pending notification of family.

The 1997 Ford pickup the man was driving drifted into the south ditch of 76th Avenue Northwest about 7 p.m. and struck a grove of bushes. The pickup caught fire and was engulfed when firefighters arrived, the patrol said. The man died at the scene.

The Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department, Powers Lake Police Department, Powers Lake Fire Department and Burke County Sheriff’s Department also responded. The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol.

