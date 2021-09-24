Driver charged in fatal crash involving prisoner transport van

The driver of a Pierce County prisoner transport van involved in a fatal crash last month has been charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

Court documents allege 58-year-old Geraldine Miller, of Towner, "drove through a controlled intersection disregarding cross traffic on a high speed road which caused a crash to occur."

Philemena Evenson, of Tacoma, Washington, was a passenger in a GMC Savana that collided with the prisoner transport van on Aug. 4 at the intersection of state highways 14 and 200, between McClusky and Goodrich, the Highway Patrol reported.

The Pierce County vehicle failed to stop and yield the right of way at the intersection, authorities said.

Evenson was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital. The driver of the Savana, Jerry Evenson, 78, of Tacoma, also was taken to a Bismarck hospital.

The three people in the prisoner transport van were taken to hospitals in Rugby and Harvey. The patrol identified them as Miller; Michael Jacobs, 31, of Esmond; and Alejandro Fernandez, 36, an inmate at the Heart of America Correctional and Treatment Center in Rugby.